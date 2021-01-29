Markets
Stock Alert: Koss Shares Up 47% On Q2 Profit

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Koss Corp. (KOSS) shares are rising on Friday morning trade after the headphone company reported a swing to profit in the second quarter compared to a loss last year.

The company reported profit of $508,890 or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $215,713 or $0.03 per share a year ago.

Net Sales for the quarter increased to $4.93 million from $4.16 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $61.83, up 47.35 percent from the previous close of $41.96. The shares have traded in a range of $0.80 -$127.45 on average volume of 1,600,111 for the last 52-weeks.

