Stock Alert: Koss Corp. Up 56%

(RTTNews) - Koss Corp. (KOSS) shares are spiking on Thursday morning trade, continuing a rally since Tuesday, despite no stock-specific news reported today.

The company reached its year-to-date high on January 28 on quarterly results.

Currently, the shares are at $28.90, up 56.72 percent from the previous close of $18.44 on a volume of 16,914,467. The shares have traded in a range of $25.80-$35.05 on average volume of 2,796,567.

