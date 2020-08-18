Stock Alert: Kohl's Corporation Slips 13% On Grim Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of department store retail chain Kohl's Corporation (KSS) are falling more than 13% Tuesday morning at $20.22. It has been trading in the range of $10.89- $59.28 in the last one year.

Today, while reporting second-quarter results, Kohl's said it expects the coronavirus crisis to continue to impact its business in the near term.

However, Kohl's second-quarter results were better than analysts' view.

The company reported second-quarter loss of $0.25 per share on an adjusted basis compared with earnings of $1.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the quarter decreased 22.9% to $3.213 billion from $4.169 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

