Markets
KSS

Stock Alert: Kohl's Corporation Slips 13% On Grim Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of department store retail chain Kohl's Corporation (KSS) are falling more than 13% Tuesday morning at $20.22. It has been trading in the range of $10.89- $59.28 in the last one year.

Today, while reporting second-quarter results, Kohl's said it expects the coronavirus crisis to continue to impact its business in the near term.

However, Kohl's second-quarter results were better than analysts' view.

The company reported second-quarter loss of $0.25 per share on an adjusted basis compared with earnings of $1.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the quarter decreased 22.9% to $3.213 billion from $4.169 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular