Stock Alert: Kohl's Climbs 13% On Partnership With Sephora

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kohl's Corp. (KSS) are rising more than 13 percent or $4.26 in Tuesday's morning trade at $36.47 after the retailer announced a partnership with specialty beauty retailer Sephora that includes opening beauty shops inside Kohl's stores.

"Sephora at Kohl's" will be a premium beauty destination, designed within a 2,500 square foot space and prominently located at the front of the store. Sephora at Kohl's shops will replace Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

When the first 200 locations open in Fall 2021, the Kohls.com online beauty selection will also convert to exclusively showcase an expanded assortment of Sephora's product offerings. The partnership will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.

Kohl's has traded in a range of $10.89 to $51.60 in the past 52 weeks.

