KOD

Stock Alert: Kodiak Sciences Up 19%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,193,237 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $108.00 per share.

Currently, the shares are at $135.26, up 18.40 percent from its previous close of $114.24. The shares have traded in a range of $24.41 to $141.26 for the last 52-week period on average volume of 323,201.

