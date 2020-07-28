Stock Alert: Kodak Jumps On Drug Production Opportunity

(RTTNews) - Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) shares are spiking more than four times from the previous close as it received a$765 million government loan to boost generic drugs production.

The company that makes print and advanced materials and chemicals will use the loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. to make generic drug ingredients, including that of hydrochloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, recently used in the treatment of coronavirus infection.

KODK is currently at $11.43, up 334.36 percent from its prior close of $2.62

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.