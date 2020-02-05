Markets
Stock Alert: Knowles Corp. Tumbles Almost 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Knowles Corp. (KN) are losing almost 17 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday, to $17.02, after the company reported a fall in profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in a range of $15.39 to $22.79 in the past 52 weeks.

Illinois-based Knowles is a manufacturer of micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions.

Tuesday, Knowles reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $20.5 million or $0.22 per share, down sharply from $79.6 million or $0.87 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.37 per share in the same period last year.

However, revenues for the quarter rose 5 percent to $233.9 million from $223.8 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first quarter, Knowles projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.08 to $0.16 per share and revenues in a range of $160 million to $190 million.

