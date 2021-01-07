Stock Alert: Keysight Technologies Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), a provider of electronic design and test solutions, are rising more than 2 percent or $3.04 in Thursday's morning trade at $139.15, after touching a new 52-week high of $139.21 despite the absence of any company-specific news.

U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs on Thursday after U.S. lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The certification of Biden's victory along with Democratic victories in Georgia's Senate runoff elections gives Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House. It also raised expectations for additional fiscal stimulus. Keysight Technologies has traded in a range of $77.93 to $139.21 in the past 52 weeks.

