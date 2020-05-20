Stock Alert: Keysight Technologies Rises 6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of electronics test and measurement equipment and software maker Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) are climbing more than 6% Wednesday at $102.00. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up. The stock has risen more than 30% from the recent lows. It has traded in the range of $71.03- $110.00 in the past one year.

While reporting first-quarter results, the company had provided second-quarter outlook, better than analysts' view.

For the second quarter, the company sees revenue to be in the range of $1.138 billion to $1.178 billion and adjusted EPS to be between $1.28 and $1.38. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

Keysight is expected to report second-quarter results on May 26.

