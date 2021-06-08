Markets
KDP

Stock Alert: Keurig Dr Pepper Drops 5% Following Share Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) are down more than 5% Tuesday morning.

Monday, the company announced a secondary public offering of 28 million common shares, on behalf of Mondelez International Holdings LLC.

Upon completion of the offering, Mondelez will own about 6.4% of the Company's outstanding common stock. KDP will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

KDP, currently at $34.97, has traded in the range of $26.66- $37.11 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular