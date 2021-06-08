Stock Alert: Keurig Dr Pepper Drops 5% Following Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) are down more than 5% Tuesday morning.

Monday, the company announced a secondary public offering of 28 million common shares, on behalf of Mondelez International Holdings LLC.

Upon completion of the offering, Mondelez will own about 6.4% of the Company's outstanding common stock. KDP will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

KDP, currently at $34.97, has traded in the range of $26.66- $37.11 in the last one year.

