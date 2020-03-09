Stock Alert: Keurig Dr Pepper Down More Than 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) are trading lower on Monday morning as trading halted amid collapse of indexes.

KDP is currently at $25.74, down 3.27 percent, from its previous close at $26.63. The shares gapped down at $25.74 at open. For the 52-week period, the shares have been trading in a range of $21.38 to $32.00.

The beverages company with installed coffee machines of more than 30 million in U.S. and Canada households had lost 1.7 percent on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.