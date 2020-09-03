Markets
Stock Alert: Kensington Capital Gains 59% On Merger Agreement With QuantumScape

(RTTNews) - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) shares are rising on Thursday morning trade as the company said its special purpose acquisition company entered into a definitive merger agreement with QuantumScape Corporation, a maker of pure-play solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles.

The combined company will have an enterprise value of $3.3 billion on a pro forma basis and will continue to be listed on the NYSE under ticker symbol 'QS.'

The shares are currently at $15.83, up 59.90 percent from the previous close of $10.00 on a volume of 31,741,709. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in the range of $9.74 to $17.40 on average volume of 75,484.

