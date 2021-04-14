Stock Alert: KemPharm Up 6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) shares are rising more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade. There were no specific announcements from the company to influence the stock movement. Currently, the shares are at $9.18, up 6.13 percent from the previous close of $8.65. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.94-$22.08 on average volume of 4,389,496.

On April 9, the specialty pharmaceutical company had amended its collaboration and licensing agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital.

