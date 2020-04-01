Markets
Stock Alert: KEMET Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of KEMET Corp. (KEM) are rising in the morning trade, while markets are down due to a likely economic recession. The shares are currently trading at $24.25, up 0.37 percent from the previous close of $24.16. The stock has been sliding since Coronavirus started spreading. The stock has traded in a range of $15.87-$27.61 for the last 52-week period.

