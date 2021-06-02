Stock Alert: KE Holdings Down 7%

(RTTNews) - KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are down on Wednesday morning trade. There have been no corporate announcements today to impact the stock movement. The shares of integrated online and offline platforms for housing transactions and services are currently at $49.90, down 7.79 percent from the previous close of $54.11. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $31.79-$79.40 on average volume of 5,595,885.

