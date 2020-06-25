Markets
KBH

Stock Alert: KB Home Falls 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of homebuilding company KB Home (KBH) are falling more than 13% Thursday morning at $28.94. The stock has traded in the range of$9.82- $40.51 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, while talking to analysts during the second-quarter earnings conference call, the company said, it expects third-quarter housing revenues to be in the range of $820 million to $880 million. In the second quarter, housing revenue had decreased to $910.28 million from $1.019 billion last year on increased home purchase contract cancellations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The second-quarter earnings were $0.55 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KBH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular