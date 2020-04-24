Stock Alert: KAR Auction Services Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.74 in Friday's morning trade at $13.25 despite no stock-specific news.

In late March, KAR Auction Services said that in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it was reducing operational costs and preparing to scale staff levels to current demand. The company will also reduce capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020. In addition, KAR Auction Services said it's executive leadership team will reduce or forgo their salaries during the period the company's operations are disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the company's board of directors will forgo their cash compensation during the second quarter of 2020.

KAR Auction is a provider of used vehicle auctions and related vehicle re-marketing services for the automotive industry in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the UK. The company provides sellers and buyers across the wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven re-marketing solutions.

The stock has traded in a range of $9.41 to $28.61 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.