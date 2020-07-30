Stock Alert: Kandi Technologies Shares Spike

(RTTNews) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) shares are rising as the company announced the formal launch of Kandi K27 and K23 models of affordable pure electric automobiles in the U.S. markets. The virtual launch will take place on August 18.

Kandi said the electric vehicle will feature a 17.69 kWh Lithium battery and a driving range up to 100 miles. Sales will initially focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and customers can reserve their models that will be available for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020.

KNDI is currently at $10.86, up 23.39 from its previous close of $9.32.

