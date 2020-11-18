Stock Alert: Kandi Technologies Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) are climbing more than 12% Wednesday morning at $10.57.

Tuesday, the company said, it has received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to offer a $2,500 tax rebate to customers who buy either K23 electric SUV or K27 compact car.

The stock jumped nearly 30% from Tuesday's opening price of $8.17. it has traded in the range of $2.17- $17.40 in the past 52 weeks.

