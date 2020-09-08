Markets
KMDA

Stock Alert: Kamada Trading 7% Higher On Positive Data From Its Covid-19 Drug

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugmaker Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning after reporting positive initial interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of its drug candidate for the treatment of Covid-19.

The study showed that symptoms improved in 11 out of 12 patients who are treated with the company's anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product. All the 11 patients were discharged from the hospital within 4-5 days of treatment.

Top-Line Results are Expected to be Available by January of 2021.

KMDA stock is currently trading at $9.40. It has traded in the range of $4.40- $13.33 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular