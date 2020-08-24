Stock Alert: Kamada Shares Climbs 17%

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Monday morning in line with the positive trend of U.S. stocks. In early trading, U.S. shares are rising in reaction to FDA's emergency use authorization for blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patients.

Kamada, specializing in plasma derived protein therapeutics, has announced the results of Kedrab or Rabies Immune Globulin trial on August 19th. Currently shares are at $11.74, up 17.40 percent from its previous close of $10.00. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.10 to $13.33, on average volume of 344,850.

