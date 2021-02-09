Stock Alert: KalVista Pharmaceuticals More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) surged over 135% on Tuesday morning after the drug maker reported positive results from a mid-stage trial of treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks.

KALV is currently trading at $37.14, up $21.53 or 137.92%, on the Nasdaq.

The clinical stage pharmaceutical company announced positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

"We are very excited to share this positive data which shows that KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile. The rapid onset of symptom relief and significant reduction in the use of rescue medication show that patients can confidently take KVD900 at the earliest signs of an attack and avoid the burden and discomfort of injections," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista.

The KVD900 Phase 2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of KVD900 as an on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The trial completed 53 adult HAE patients from 25 clinical sites in the United States and Europe.

