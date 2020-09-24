Stock Alert: Kaleido Biosciences Jumps 56%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) are surging almost 56 percent or $2.83 in Thursday's morning trade at $7.92 despite no specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are little changed in volatile trading on Thursday after opening lower amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. In a sign of continued weakness in the labor market, the Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 19.

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company that develops microbiome metabolic therapies.

The stock has traded in a range of $2.82 to $10.00 in the past 52 weeks.

