Markets
KALA

Stock Alert: Kala Pharmaceuticals Falls 11% On Lower Rating

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) are losing almost 11 percent or $0.94 in Monday's morning trade at $7.83 after a rating downgrade by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group.

According to reports, Jefferies downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a 'buy' rating to a 'hold' rating and lowered the price target on the company's stock from $21 to $10.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has traded in a range of $3.24 to $14.68 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KALA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular