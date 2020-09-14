Stock Alert: Kala Pharmaceuticals Falls 11% On Lower Rating

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) are losing almost 11 percent or $0.94 in Monday's morning trade at $7.83 after a rating downgrade by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group.

According to reports, Jefferies downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a 'buy' rating to a 'hold' rating and lowered the price target on the company's stock from $21 to $10.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has traded in a range of $3.24 to $14.68 in the past 52 weeks.

