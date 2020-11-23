Markets
Stock Alert: Kaixin Auto Trading 50% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese used car dealership company Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) are surging more than 50% Monday morning at $9.43.

There have been no company-centric news that could drive the stock up. However, U.S. stocks are up on Monday on vaccine hopes.

Early this month, privately held Chinese company Haitaoche, had acquired a major stake in Kaixin.

Two months back, on September 23, the closing price of the stock was $0.45. The stock has gained more than 2000% from those levels.

52-week high for the stock is at $13.40.

