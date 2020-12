(RTTNews) - Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) are currently gaining over 20% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

KXIN is currently trading at $7.85, up $1.36 or 20.96%, on the Nasdaq.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships.

