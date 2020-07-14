Stock Alert: K12 Ticking Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of online education company, K12 Inc. (LRN) are climbing more than 6% Tuesday morning to touch a new high of $37.16.

The company today announced that it has partnered with Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC, a unit of Creative Learning Corporation, through Koncept Education Inc. The partnership allows Bricks 4 Kidz users access to K12's game-based learning platform, Stride.

"Bricks 4 Kidz families will now have access to Stride, our award-winning, adaptive release curriculum, which has proven efficacy in increasing skills in math, ELA, reading, and science. Using a rewards-based gaming system, kids are motivated to dive into learning. The added value of the B4K offerings makes this a perfect year-round supplementary education choice for any family," said Tres Tyvand, National Account Manager for K12, Inc.

K12 shares more than doubled in recent months as many students have turned to online platforms during the coronavirus-imposed shut down of schools.

