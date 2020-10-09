Stock Alert: Just Energy Surges 32%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) are soaring on Friday morning, despite no stock-specific news. Currently, the shares are trading at $7.42, up 32 percent from its previous close of $5.60 on a volume of 25,467,990.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.27 to $93.72 on average volume of 1,377,238. The stock has been spiking since Thursday.

