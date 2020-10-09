Stock Alert: Just Energy Surges 32%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) are soaring on Friday morning, despite no stock-specific news. Currently, the shares are trading at $7.42, up 32 percent from its previous close of $5.60 on a volume of 25,467,990.
For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.27 to $93.72 on average volume of 1,377,238. The stock has been spiking since Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
