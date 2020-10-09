Markets
JE

Stock Alert: Just Energy Surges 32%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) are soaring on Friday morning, despite no stock-specific news. Currently, the shares are trading at $7.42, up 32 percent from its previous close of $5.60 on a volume of 25,467,990.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.27 to $93.72 on average volume of 1,377,238. The stock has been spiking since Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular