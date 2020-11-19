Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), operator of an e-commerce platform in Africa, are rising more than 6 percent or $1.35 in Thursday's morning trade at $21.82, despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower on Thursday amid lingering concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jumia Technologies has traded in a range of $2.15 to $23.90 in the past 52 weeks.

