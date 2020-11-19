Markets
JMIA

Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Up 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), operator of an e-commerce platform in Africa, are rising more than 6 percent or $1.35 in Thursday's morning trade at $21.82, despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower on Thursday amid lingering concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jumia Technologies has traded in a range of $2.15 to $23.90 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JMIA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More