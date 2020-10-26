Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), operator of an e-commerce platform in Africa, are rising more than 5 percent or $0.96 in Monday's morning trade at $18.83 despite no company-specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday amid concerns about a surge in new coronavirus cases and continued uncertainty about lawmakers' ability to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

Jumia Technologies said last week that it will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Jumia Technologies has traded in a range of $2.15 to $23.90 in the past 52 weeks.

