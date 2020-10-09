Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Continues To Rise

(RTTNews) - Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) are climbing more than 7% Friday morning, building on the momentum it has seen in the last two days after the company announced the launch of a gaming platform.

Wednesday the company said it was launching a gaming platform in partnership with technology company Mondia.

Jumia games are available now at JumiaPay app in five African countries including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, and Ghana with expansion plans to more markets over the next few months.

The subscription-based service allows JumiaPay users to have access to thousands of Jumia Games including CR7, Ben10, Tom and Jerry, and Cartoon Network games.

Jumia stock is currently trading at $11.28. It has been trading in the range of $2.15- $23.90 in the last one year.

