Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), operator of an e-commerce platform in Africa, are rising almost 10 percent or $1.23 in Wednesday's morning trade at $13.59 despite no company-specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday as investors digested better than expected third-quarter earnings results from investment bank Goldman Sachs and health insurer UnitedHealth.

Jumia Technologies has traded in a range of $2.15 to $23.90 in the past 52 weeks.

