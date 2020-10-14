Stock Alert: Jumia Technologies Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), operator of an e-commerce platform in Africa, are rising almost 10 percent or $1.23 in Wednesday's morning trade at $13.59 despite no company-specific news that could influence the stock.
U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday as investors digested better than expected third-quarter earnings results from investment bank Goldman Sachs and health insurer UnitedHealth.
Jumia Technologies has traded in a range of $2.15 to $23.90 in the past 52 weeks.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
