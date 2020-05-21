Markets
JPM

Stock Alert: JPMorgan Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are slightly up on Thursday while it plans to reopen offices with limited staff.

Currently shares are at $91.41, up 0.08 percent from its previous close of $91.33. JPM gapped down at $90.46 at open and currently trading at a volume of 1,492,605. The shares have been trading much below its 200-day moving average since the beginning of March. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $76.91-$141.10 on a volume of 27,652,949.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular