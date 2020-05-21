Stock Alert: JPMorgan Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are slightly up on Thursday while it plans to reopen offices with limited staff.

Currently shares are at $91.41, up 0.08 percent from its previous close of $91.33. JPM gapped down at $90.46 at open and currently trading at a volume of 1,492,605. The shares have been trading much below its 200-day moving average since the beginning of March. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $76.91-$141.10 on a volume of 27,652,949.

