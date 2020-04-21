Stock Alert: JPMorgan Drops

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are sliding in morning trade on Tuesday as major U.S. indices are on a negative territory. JPM is currently at $91.26, down 0.52 percent, from the previous close of $91.71.

The company had reported a fall in first-quarter profit on April 14, while revenues were down 2.6 percent. The stock has been sliding for the last few days.

