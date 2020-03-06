Stock Alert: JPMorgan Chase Tumbles 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are losing more than 6 percent in the morning trade on Friday at $106.75.

JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon is recovering well after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the bank said in a letter to its employees, shareholders and clients Thursday evening.

The company's Co-Presidents Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto said in the letter that Dimon underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection. Dimon has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, and chairman of the board since 2006.

JPMorgan's board has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Dimon recuperates.

The stock has traded in a range of $98.09 to $141.10 in the past 52 weeks.

