Stock Alert: JPM Stocks Up 5%

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are trading nearly 5% percent on Wednesday morning. There no specific announcement from the company to influence the trading trends. Major banking stocks have been gaining after the release of the Consumer Confidence Index for April on Friday.

Currently, JPM is on a bullish trend at $100.12, up 4.48 percent from its previous close of $95.82. The shares gapped up at $102.07 at open.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $76.91-$141.10, on average volume of 28,104,606.

