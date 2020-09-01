Markets
GILD

Stock Alert: Jounce Therapeutics Surges 50% After Inking Oncology Deal With Gilead Sciences

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) surged nearly 50% on Tuesday morning after Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) signed an oncology deal with the company.

JNCE is currently trading at $7.15, up $2.31 or 47.73%, on the Nasdaq.

Gilead Sciences inked a deal with Jounce Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, to exclusively license its JTX-1811 program.

JTX-1811 is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells. The antibody remains on track for filing an Investigational New Drug application in the first half of 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead will make a $85 million upfront payment to, and a $35 million equity investment at a premium in, Jounce upon closing.

In addition, Jounce may receive up to an additional $685 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Jounce will also be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD JNCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular