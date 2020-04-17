Stock Alert: Johnson & Johnson Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are rising as the company expects an improved economic situation in a phased manner, amid COVID 19 pandemic.

The shares are currently at $150.30, up 0.41 percent from its previous close of $149.67.

JNJ share have been steadily up in April first week. They have traded in a range of $109.16-$154.50, on the average volume of 11,532,867.

The U.S. major indices are broadly higher on Friday.

