Stock Alert: Jiuzi Holdings Up 22%

(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade. There have been no stock-specific news today to push the stock higher. On May 20, the new energy vehicles franchisor had announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,200,000 ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

Currently, shares are at $11.42, up 22.71 percent from the previous close of $9.31. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.00-$49.01 on average volume of 5,502,000.

