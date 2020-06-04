Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Up 7% On Favorable Patent Decision

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are up more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade, as U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC issued a favorable final determination that the company's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q Cells.

The shares of the major solar module manufacturer are currently at $17.92, up 6.52 percent from its previous close of $16.86. The stock has traded in a range of $11.42-$18.95 on average volume of 829,863 during the last 52 weeks.

The company CEO Kangping Chen said the case was legally and technically meritless and was an attempt to disrupt innovation and slow its momentum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.