Markets
JKS

Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Holdings Climbs 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are rising during morning trade on Monday as the market is trying to bounce back. JKS is currently at $14.80, up 5.19 percent from its previous close of $14.07.

The Shanghai, China-based solar panel maker has been trading lower in the last week, however, gapped up at $14.70. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.42 to $28.84 on an average volume of 1,591,682.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JKS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular