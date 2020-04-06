Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Holdings Climbs 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are rising during morning trade on Monday as the market is trying to bounce back. JKS is currently at $14.80, up 5.19 percent from its previous close of $14.07.

The Shanghai, China-based solar panel maker has been trading lower in the last week, however, gapped up at $14.70. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.42 to $28.84 on an average volume of 1,591,682.

