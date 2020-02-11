Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Holding Jumps 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of China-based solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) are gaining more than 10 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday, at $23.98. The stock has been trading in a range of $14.11 to $24.84 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, JinkoSolar said it was awarded the "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2020" by internationally recognized research institute EuPD Research for the second consecutive year. EuPD Research awards Top PV seals based on its Global PV Installer Monitor Survey, which compiles the opinions of solar installers from leading solar markets in Europe and around the world.

JinkoSolar had said in January that the maximum conversion efficiency of its bifacial solar modules reached 22.49 percent, breaking the previous world record and setting a new industry standard for efficiency of mass produced solar cells.

JinkoSolar is expected to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter in March. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion.

