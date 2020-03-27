Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Holding Down 10%

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are declining more than 10 percent on Friday morning as the market opened lower after a 3-day run.

The shares of Shanghai, China based solar panel maker gapped down at $16.81 and is currently at $15.65, down 9.54 percent from its previous close of $17.29.

From its 52-week high in February end, the shares have been trending lower.

