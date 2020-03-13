Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Holding

(RTTNews) - Chinese company JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results today before the market opens.

JinkoSolar distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility- commercial, and residential customer base.

Even during the corona pandemic, the company on March 6, had raised its fourth-quarter revenue outlook to the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $1.29 billion.

The company also had reiterated its full-year 2020 outlook for a 35% year-over-year increase in total solar module shipments.

The Street expects fourth-quarter earnings to be $1.39 per share.

Yesterday, the company's board has approved a share buyback program of up to $100 million American Depository Shares within a period of 12 months.

In another press release published yesterday, the company has denied the allegations of an additional short-seller report made by Bonitas Research on March 4, 2020, saying that they contain numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading conclusions and interpretations.

Given the company has already denied Bonitas Research's allegations twice, it may not respond to future allegations by the research firm and the market should not interpret that as an admission that any future allegations to be true, JinkoSolar added.

JKS closed down 6.39% yesterday at $17.81. It has traded in the range of $14.11- $28.84 in the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.