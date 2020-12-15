Stock Alert: JinkoSolar Adds 11%; New CEO Appointed

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are rising more than 11% Tuesday morning at $59.69.

JinkoSolar today announced changes to its the senior management team.

Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Kangping Chen, Gener Miao, Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo, Shaoguo Ji and Dr. Hao Jin have resigned as chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer, chief human resources officer and chief technology officer of the Company, respectively, effective immediately, and will carry out their respective responsibilities at Jiangxi Jinko.

These changes are in order to comply with certain business operations and requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (the STAR Market), in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. on the STAR Market, the company said.

JinkoSolar added that it does not believe these changes in its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.

JKS has traded in the range of $11.42- $90.20 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.