Stock Alert: JELD-WEN Holding Up; Store Openings Pays Off

(RTTNews) - Shares of leading window and door maker JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) are rising more than 5% Wednesday morning after the company said its revenue in June improved significantly sequentially, better than expected.

JELD-WEN's revenue in June was benefited by the reopening of all of its manufacturing units, the company said.

"Margin improved sequentially throughout the second quarter and exceeded our original expectations due in large part to improved demand, strong price realization, benefits from cost actions, and continued savings from the deployment and adoption of our business operating system, the JELD-WEN Excellence Model," Gary S. Michel, president, and CEO, commented.

JELD-WEN stock is currently at $16.14. It has traded in the range of $6.06- $27 in the past one year.

