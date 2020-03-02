Stock Alert: JD.com Inc. (JD) Shares Up On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of JD.com Inc. (JD) are rising above 7% today, following the company's announcement of solid Q4 results, and strong Q1 revenue growth outlook. The stock has been trading between $25.48 and $43.09 in the past one year. Trading volume is increasing over 10.7 million versus an average volume of 11.9 million shares.

The company's Q4 non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 0.54, compared to RMB 0.51, in the previous year. Net revenues were RMB 170.7 billion, an increase of 26.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net service revenues were RMB 21.0 billion, an increase of 43.6% from last year.

"We achieved robust top-line growth for the fourth quarter as Chinese consumers increasingly associate the JD brand with trust and reliability," said Richard Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. "We also saw strong customer growth, especially in China's lower-tier cities, driven by innovative marketing, superior product selection and better customer service."

The e-commerce company expects Q1 net revenues to grow at least 10% year-on-year. The company noted that this preliminary forecast is subject to change in light of uncertainties related to COVID-19.

