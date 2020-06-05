Stock Alert: JD.com Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) are climbing more than 3% Friday morning to hit a new high of $59.20. The stock is currently trading lower at $58.60.

Thursday, the Chinese online retailer has filed for a secondary stock listing in Hong Kong to raise up to $3 billion. The company plans to offer up to 133 million class A ordinary shares.

