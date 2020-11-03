Stock Alert: JD.com Down 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. (JD) are declining more than 4 percent or $3.65 in Tuesday's morning trade at $78.67 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as traders seem to be hoping for a definitive outcome from today's presidential election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump. Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.

JD.com has traded in a range of $30.84 to $86.58 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.