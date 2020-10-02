Markets
Stock Alert: Janus Henderson Is Spiking As Trian Fund Is Taking Stake

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of asset management company Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) are rising more than 16% Friday morning on the news of Trian Fund Management acquiring stake in the company.

Trian Fund Management LP with nearly $8.8 billion under management, has reportedly taken 9.9% stake in Janus Henderson.

The stock is currently trading at $25.16. It has been trading in the range of $11.81- $27.5 in the past 52 weeks.

